Jordi Alba Set to Sign New Five-Year Contract After Reaching Agreement With Barcelona

Barcelona have reached an agreement to extend Jordi Alba's contract at Camp Nou until June 2024, according to reports from Spain.

Alba's current deal expires in 2020 but negotiations have been ongoing for a while now, and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken publicly about a 'five-year extension'.

On Tuesday night, Cadena SER's El Larguero programme (via AS) reported that an agreement had been reached between the player and the club, with an announcement set to take place after the January transfer window closes.

This news is a huge boost for Barcelona, with Alba being one of their most important players. He has made 275 appearances for the Blaugrana since joining from Valencia in 2012.





Alba spoke earlier this week about his desire to spend the rest of his career at Barcelona. He will be 30 in March and this new contract will see him through until he is 35.





"I’m optimistic about the renewal. It is clear that my dream is to stay at Barcelona," said Alba.

"It would be difficult to have come so far to then leave. I have my family here, their support, as well as the fans and my teammates. I don’t think I could be happier than [I am] here.

"Over the years, I have improved a lot and [now] I notice the affection of the supporters a lot more. I have always seen myself at Barcelona and my dream is to retire at Barcelona."

Alba has missed just 70 minutes of league football this season, and his 12 assists in all competitions is second only to Lionel Messi in the creative stakes.