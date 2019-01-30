Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Slams Bias Against 'Big Six' in Mohamed Salah Diving Analogy

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has slammed the reaction to Mohamed Salah's supposed dive during a recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace, comparing the Egyptian's situation with that of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.

The 26-year-old went down easily under what could barely be considered a challenge by defender Mamadou Sakho, prompting a strong response from fans on social media who were still furious at a few soft penalties which were given Liverpool's way earlier this year.

But Klopp has defended Salah by insisting that the coming together against Crystal Palace - which resulted in neither a penalty or a booking for simulation - is the only incident which is up for debate, adding that his star forward is largely being singled out because of the spotlight on the top six.

"If this is the first situation where Mo went down without [it being a penalty], you speak about all the other situations as well," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "The other situations there is nothing to talk about - it is a penalty, done.

"If that is the first then why do we talk then? Did anyone talk to Jamie Vardy when, I forget the opponent, everybody saw. You remember the situation? I watched the game but I don’t know the opponent.

"That was proper ... he jumped then. Is Jamie a bad person because of that? I don’t say now he is a diver. That is another situation.

"I don’t have to speak to players about obvious things. He knows that. Don’t go down in situations like that.

"There are other situations that are much more obvious and nobody is talking about that because it’s not City, it’s not United, it’s not Liverpool, it’s not Arsenal or it’s not Chelsea."

Liverpool will be looking to take one step closer to the Premier League title this season by picking up three points against Leicester City on Wednesday.

The Reds are currently four points clear at the top of the table but they can extend that lead following Manchester City's defeat on the road to Newcastle United on Tuesday.