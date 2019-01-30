Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Slams Bias Against 'Big Six' in Mohamed Salah Diving Analogy

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has slammed the reaction to Mohamed Salah's supposed dive during a recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace, comparing the Egyptian's situation with that of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.

The 26-year-old went down easily under what could barely be considered a challenge by defender Mamadou Sakho, prompting a strong response from fans on social media who were still furious at a few soft penalties which were given Liverpool's way earlier this year.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But Klopp has defended Salah by insisting that the coming together against Crystal Palace - which resulted in neither a penalty or a booking for simulation - is the only incident which is up for debate, adding that his star forward is largely being singled out because of the spotlight on the top six.

"If this is the first situation where Mo went down without [it being a penalty], you speak about all the other situations as well," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "The other situations there is nothing to talk about - it is a penalty, done.

"If that is the first then why do we talk then? Did anyone talk to Jamie Vardy when, I forget the opponent, everybody saw. You remember the situation? I watched the game but I don’t know the opponent.

"That was proper ... he jumped then. Is Jamie a bad person because of that? I don’t say now he is a diver. That is another situation.

"I don’t have to speak to players about obvious things. He knows that. Don’t go down in situations like that.

"There are other situations that are much more obvious and nobody is talking about that because it’s not City, it’s not United, it’s not Liverpool, it’s not Arsenal or it’s not Chelsea."

Liverpool will be looking to take one step closer to the Premier League title this season by picking up three points against Leicester City on Wednesday.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Reds are currently four points clear at the top of the table but they can extend that lead following Manchester City's defeat on the road to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message