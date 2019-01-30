Lucas Perez Closing on West Ham Exit With Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi Eyed as Loan Replacement

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

West Ham striker Lucas Perez is on the verge of joining Real Betis on a permanent deal, with Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi being eyed as a potential replacement.

Perez, who joined the Hammers from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, has found it difficult to break into the first-team picture at the London Stadium, and has made just 10 appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

He was a reported loan target for Bundesliga heavyweights Schalke, but it's Betis that appears to be his next career destination - with Sky Sports reporting that a £3.5m deal is close to being completed.

Perez may be heading out of the door, but taking his place could be Chelsea's forgotten striker Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian striker has endured a disastrous loan spell in La Liga with Valencia, failing to take forward the momentum that he generated last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

He has been destined to return to Chelsea since the beginning of January, after the Spanish side expressed their desire to terminate his loan deal. In a bizarre twist though, Batshuayi has been made to stay in Spain - with the Blues unwilling to bring him back into the Stamford Bridge fold.

He could be offered a lifeline by West Ham though, with the Hammers believed to be keen on taking Batshuayi on loan. Any deal is likely to go hand-in-hand with a move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, whose £43.3m switch to the London Stadium is close to being completed.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Should those deals be completed, West Ham may allow Javier Hernandez to leave the club - though as it stands right now, the Hammers are unwilling to let him leave and have reportedly turned down a £7m bid from Valencia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message