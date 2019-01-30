Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Refuses to Give Up on Premier League Title Despite Defeat to Newcastle

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City remain in the fight for the Premier League title, despite seeing his side fall to defeat against Newcastle on Tuesday.

After having the opportunity to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to just one point before the Reds' clash against Leicester, City suffered a shock 2-1 loss to the Magpies at St James' Park.



Despite the result, City boss Guardiola was adamant that there was still plenty of time for things to turn around and implored his side to not give up.





He said (as quoted by 101 Great Goals): "We’re still in January. There’s a lot of time but of course, when you’re behind the leaders you don’t want to drop points and every game is one less but there are still a lot of matches to play.

"A lead of seven points is a lot but we’re not in April or May. There are still many games left and anything can happen.



"There are a lot of tough games to play against sides trying to stay in this division, or playing to get into the Europa League or the Champions League. In our case we will do our best to be there and not to give up."

