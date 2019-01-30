Mauricio Pochettino Insists Spurs Will 'One Day' Contend for Titles But Urges Fans for Patience

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged the club's fans to remain patient during his team's steady progress under his stewardship.

After suffering back-to-back domestic cup exits in the space of a week to Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively, and the delay over the opening of the club's new stadium hanging over their heads, Pochettino was quick to try and brighten the mood.



Ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday evening, the Argentine issued a rallying cry to the club's supporters to continue to stick together.





He said, as quoted by the Daily Telegraph : "My job is to call the fans to give the last push that we need. They are the core and the soul of the club and this is a massive moment.

"All together we need the last push to finish in the top four or maybe be a real contender. Then, playing in the Champions League, is an exciting moment for the club."

Despite being knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in recent weeks, Pochettino insisted that they were irrelevant to the club's overall progress.

He revealed: "I cannot agree that to win a domestic cup will help us to achieve the last level.



"In the last four or five years we played in four semi-finals, we were close, and in the last three seasons, we are consistently playing Champions League and finishing in the top four.





Pochettino added: "It's about improving every season, improving our structure, our way to operate, improving our squad, improving our facilities, and I think if you make the list you can nearly tick all the boxes.

"I think Tottenham have all the infrastructure, or is going to have the infrastructure, to one day be a club that can be a contender for every single title.

"But patience is difficult in football, like in life, we see something and we want it straight away. Football is about building, believing and to keep working hard and develop the project."