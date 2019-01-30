Mauricio Pochettino Raises Doubts Over Spurs Future Amid Growing Links With Man Utd Job

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has raised doubts over his future at the club after revealing that he could not promise whether he will remain as boss next season.

The Argentine has been linked with the permanent job at Premier League rivals Manchester United, and has also been a long-term target of reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid.



Despite the 46-year-old signing a new five-year deal last May, Pochettino revealed that there were no guarantees that he would remain in the Spurs dugout for the next campaign.





Asked whether he would be at the north London club next season, he said (as quoted by FourFourTwo ): "I can't promise that.

"It depends on the mood of my chairman, on the decision of the company, it's not only my decision.

1️⃣1️⃣ years without a trophy.

2️⃣ cup exits in 9️⃣6️⃣ hours.



Mauricio Pochettino is adamant that Tottenham have other priorities. pic.twitter.com/JO7WY4L2rJ — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) January 28, 2019

"I signed for five years. I am respecting my contract. But to sign a five-year contract does not mean you'll be here for ever."

Pochettino added: "I love my job and of course I love a big challenge. When I arrived at Tottenham, I knew very well the challenge would be tough.

"We are victims of our own success, the club was at a different level. I am a very positive person — I am going to stick with the club until the end to help the club achieve all they want."



