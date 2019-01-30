Maurizio Sarri Claims Talisman Eden Hazard Might 'Have to Go' & Offers Stern Warning for Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Eden Hazard "has to leave" Chelsea in the near future if he is serious about a career away from west London, according to the club's manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 28-year-old has been flirting with a move to Real Madrid for a number of years and is now being tipped to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Hazard will remain at Chelsea at least until the end of the season, but Sarri has urged the Belgium international to move on if he is eager to force a transfer away from the club.


"The situation of Eden is different," Sarri said, quoted by FourFourTwo. "Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go.

"Of course, I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay here with us and improve. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe at the moment. Sometimes he's happy with something less."

Hazard's future wasn't the only thing on Sarri's agenda ahead of their match against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Italian also opened up about Callum Hudson-Odoi's plans after the teenager was the subject of a number of transfer bids from German champions Bayern Munich.

"Of course, he's a very great player," Sarri added. "He will become one of the best in Europe also in another team, but he has to respect the work of the academy coaches, I think.

"We will be patient with him because he's a boy from the academy. I don't know if, at another club, people would be patient with him after five or six matches.

"It's very difficult to go to another country and adapt immediately or play very well immediately. That's a difficult situation. It's better for him to try and improve here. But that's my opinion. I may not be right."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message