Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Bemoans Poor Start After Man Utd Salvage 2-2 Draw Against Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he was unhappy with Manchester United's start in the 2-2 draw with Burnley, but praised his side's comeback after two late goals salvaged a point for the Red Devils.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored to give the Clarets the lead on Tuesday evening, putting the visitors on course for a famous win at Old Trafford, before Paul Pogba's penalty and Victor Lindelof's scrappy finish ensured the spoils were shared.

Speaking after the game, caretaker boss Solskjaer claimed his side started the fixture as if they were already a goal ahead.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "The performance wasn't too bad if you look at it in the end, we had loads of shots, efforts, possession, we were just too slow.





"We started the game almost feeling like the eight previous games meant we could start the game with a 1-0 lead, but it doesn't happen like this.

"We have to earn the right to win the game by having a good start. They made it difficult for us, but then again we had a great comeback.

"The danger of winning might be that you think what we've done before gives us the right to start off on 90 per cent. But you have to start properly in each game, and today we didn't start well enough to cause problems."

Chelsea have the chance to move five points clear of United in the race for Champions League qualification when they host Bournemouth on Wednesday, but Solskjaer was more concerned with his side's reaction to going two goals behind.

He added: "That's a big plus, that we find a way, because how they reacted was good, that's a big plus for me. Me and Mick [Phelan] learned a lot today about the place, the players.

"I think all in all you'd be disappointed if you say you lost two points at home, but the reaction was good and I don't think we deserved to lose the game.

"The decision-making could have been better at times, but that's learning. If the game was two or three more minutes we could have got the last one as well."