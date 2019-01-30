Paul Pogba Seen Limping After Man Utd's 2-2 Draw With Burnley Amid Fears of Groin Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was seen limping following the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

The Frenchman completed the entire match against Sean Dyche's side, netting his 11th goal of the season with a crucial 88th-minute penalty to start United's impressive comeback. However, he appeared to be in some discomfort in the late stages of the game.

Paul Pogba limped through the mixed zone. Seems like the #MUFC midfielder sustained a knock — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 29, 2019

According to Press Association's Simon Peach, Pogba was caught limping through the mixed zone following the conclusion of the match, suggesting that the midfielder may have picked up a knock.

Pogba was seen holding his groin shortly before his penalty, but managed to continue and help guide his team to a hard-fought draw. Unfortunately, if Pogba has picked up an injury, he could be set for a period on the sidelines and his fitness will be closely monitored in the coming days.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

United travel to Leicester City on Sunday, before a trip to Craven Cottage to meet Fulham, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may opt to rest Pogba in an attempt to avoid aggravating any potential injury.

There has been no further update on Pogba's condition following the game, but fans will be hoping that this injury is not linked to the hamstring injury which cost Pogba several months of his career last season.

The Frenchman also missed the 3-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City in November as a result of a muscle injury, but has since established himself as one of Solskjaer's most important players.

Since the Norwegian's arrival at Old Trafford, Pogba has been in stunning form. He has six goals and four assists in his last seven league games, and his tally of 11 goals means that this season is the most prolific campaign of Pogba's career, beating his total of ten goals with Juventus during both the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.