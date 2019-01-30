Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Breaks Long Standing Goalscoring Record During Cardiff City Win

After finding the back of the net during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cemented his place as the fastest ever Arsenal striker to score 25 Premier League goals, taking the Gabon international just 37 games.

According to Opta, this goal moved Aubameyang ahead of club legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright, who took 45 and 51 games respectively to reach the milestone. He also bettered the pace set by Alexis Sanchez and Emmanuel Adebayor, who both needed around 60 matches to net 25 league goals.

It has been a stunning start to life in the Premier League for Aubameyang but, for those who watched the striker during his debut against Everton, it should come as no surprise. He looked to be a creative force in attack, and showcased his composure as he chipped the ball over a stranded Jordan Pickford to ensure a comfortable victory for the Gunners.

He would go on to net another nine goals in the remaining 13 league games of the 2017/18 season, becoming the last goalscorer of the Arsene Wenger era. Some goals came about as a result of his elite positioning, whilst some were created thanks to his supreme agility.

Aubameyang has added a further 15 league goals so far this season, leaving him second behind Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Known for his electric pace, Aubameyang ensured this quality was quickly on show in England, and it seems fitting that he is again being recognised for his speed, but this time relating to his goalscoring.

The record is a testament to Aubameyang's drive and commitment. As a youngster, the Gabonese forward almost seemed destined to be lost in mid-table obscurity in either France or Italy, but a permanent move to Saint-Etienne proved to be the catalyst for his rise to power.

An impressive spell with the Ligue 1 side earned Aubameyang a move to Borussia Dortmund, and it was in Germany that Aubameyang proved that he deserved his place as one of football's top forwards.

98 goals in 141 appearances for Dortmund attracted the interest of Arsenal. Aubameyang was soon on his way to the Premier League, and he has never looked back.

Towards the end of Wenger's tenure at the club, the lack of an elite forward was a regular criticism of the Gunners. This is certainly not the case anymore, and Arsenal will be hoping that this is only the beginning of many prolific years with Aubameyang at the helm.