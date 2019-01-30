PSG's Nasser Al-Khelaifi Set to Replace Ex-Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis on UEFA Executive Committee

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set to join UEFA's executive committee, replacing ex-Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis on the board.

The Qatari businessman was appointed in his role at PSG back in 2011, where he boldly stated his plans for the club to become one of the biggest in the world.

The former ATP ranked tennis player has also been embroiled in controversy in recent times, having been questioned over suspected bribery over beIN Media's deal with FIFA over 2026 and 2030 World Cup broadcasting.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Al-Khelaifi will take Gazidis' place, with the former Gunners CEO losing his spot after joining AC Milan. This is because there is already a representative for Italian clubs on the board, with the ECA chairman position currently held by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

On the field, Al-Khelaifi will be delighted with the progress PSG have made in recent years, with the club going on to dominate Ligue 1 after a brief blip in which Monaco lifted the trophy back in 2017. The club are currently unbeaten in the league this season, and are sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table after 20 matches - and that's with two games in hand over second place Lille.

With the January transfer window set to close on Thursday evening, PSG are still believed to be keen on bringing in a new signing before the deadline. Currently, Everton's Idrissa Gueye appears to be their top target, but the deal is still far from complete, with the club's disagreeing over their respective valuations of the Senegalese midfielder.