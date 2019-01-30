Real Madrid Star Isco Caught Joking About Lack of Game Time During Win Over Espanyol

Real Madrid midfielder Isco was caught on television cameras jokingly telling his teammates that "I don't play because I am bad" as he remained an unused substitute during the club's recent 4-2 win over Espanyol.

The Spain international has been a bit-part player under new manager Santiago Solari this season and it's well known that Isco is unhappy with his current situation at the club, having previously been considered as one of Real Madrid's best players.

As the Daily Mail points out, his frustrations were on full display on Sunday at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in Catalonia as Isco was left on the bench by Solari during the match with Espanyol, and he was even seen telling teammate Luca Zidane: "I don't play because I am bad."

Isco hasn't started a match in La Liga since October and he's been left as an unused substitute four times during that run.





His only start across all competitions this year came in a Copa del Rey defeat to CD Leganés. The 1-0 loss proved to be meaningless thanks to Real Madrid's 3-0 win in the first leg, but Solari picked Isco alongside fellow fringe players Federico Valverde and Sergio Reguilón.

With Isco remaining on the bench, the usual midfield partnership of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos sitting just in front of Casemiro was once again on display for Real Madrid on Sunday.

Karim Benzema scored twice for Real Madrid while Sergio Ramos also notched one in the first half to give the visitors a comfortable lead in Catalonia, although Leo Baptistão was able to pull one back for Espanyol.

Gareth Bale then put the game out of sight, and even though Raphaël Varane's red card opened the door for a possible comeback, substitute Roberto Rosales' strike was nothing more than a consolation for the hosts.