Real Madrid Star Sergio Ramos Set to Star in Documentary Series About His Life

Sergio Ramos has confirmed his participation in an upcoming documentary series on Amazon Prime Video which will showcase the life of the Real Madrid defender.

Fresh off the success of Manchester City's docuseries "All or Nothing", Amazon will now be producing another series which will explore the life of Ramos, who is regarded as one of the most popular personalities in world football.

Muy feliz por contaros esta noticia. Súper proyecto con @PrimeVideo Estará disponible en exclusiva en Amazon Prime. ¡Ya os iré contando!

Very pleased to bring you this news. New project with #AmazonPrimeVideo

coming soon, exclusively available on Prime Video. Stay tuned!

Ramos himself confirmed the news of the upcoming series on Twitter. In the attached video, Ramos said: "Hello everyone. Today is a special day for me.

"I want to announce that I am filming a docuseries with Amazon Prime Video. I'll be telling you more about me. Not just what happens on the field but, also what goes on outside it. More details to come soon."

According to Spanish outlet El Independiente, the series will be made up of eight episodes, each of which will last half an hour.

They state: "[The series will] present the daily life of world soccer star Sergio Ramos, showing the ingredients needed to be an elite soccer player, as well as private moments shared with his family and his personal environment closer, providing the Prime Video customers with an unprecedented vision of a soccer star on and off the field.





"With football as the heart of the docuseries, we will also know the most important elements of the life of the center outside the field, those that have shaped the personality and values of Sergio Ramos: his family, where each one has a different story to tell about him, his Andalusian roots or his passion for tattoos.

"In addition, the spectators will discover his career and his legacy from his beginnings in Seville to his captaincy in the National Team and Real Madrid."





Ramos is also quoted as saying: "I am excited to be able to share with football fans what are the keys to being a professional athlete and what is the responsibility of wearing the captain's armband of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team and, at the same time, leading a normal life."