Spurs Winger N'Koudou Set for Monaco Loan as Les Rouges et Blanc Target Ligue 1 Survival

Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco are believed to be on the verge of signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kévin N'koudou on loan, as they look to ensure their survival in the French top tier.

Les Rouges et Blanc have had an absolute nightmare of a season so far, with their dismal performances in the league seeing them plummet down to 19th in the table before the winter break. With manager Thierry Henry sent packing, the club will hope to rebuild with Leonardo Jardim now back at the helm.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to French outlet L'Equipe, N'koudou's rumoured switch to Monaco is pretty much a done deal, and the move will be announced either on Wednesday or Thursday. Having crashed out of the Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday night, and the French Cup a week before, Jardim's side will at least have only one competition to focus on as they look to avoid relegation.

N'koudou began his career with Nantes, and became a Ligue 1 rising star after making his big breakthrough as a teenager in the 2014/15 season. Following another impressive campaign, this time with Marseille, the prodigy was snapped up by Spurs in 2016. However, he has featured sporadically since joining the club, spending much of last season on loan at Burnley.

The challenge of keeping Monaco, one of France's biggest sides, afloat could give N'koudou a fine opportunity to shine, and certainly give Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino food for thought when it comes to selecting his team next season. The 23-year-old has been capped six times at Under-21 level, scoring one goal.

In other news, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has raised further doubts about his future at the club, amid increased speculation regarding the possibility of him joining Manchester United in the summer. The Argentine has claimed that his destination after the current season isn't entirely his decision, and that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will also have a say in the matter.