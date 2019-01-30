Tottenham 2-1 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Come From Behind to Secure Vital Win

Tottenham left it late to come from behind to beat Watford 2-1 at Wembley, strengthening their grip on a top-four spot.

The Hornets took the lead ten minutes before half-time as Craig Cathcart nodded home from a corner, however, a late Son Heung-min strike and a Fernando Llorente header minutes from time completed a dramatic turn around.

Tottenham started the game on the front foot with the returning Son looking particularly lively and it was the South Korean that nearly gave Spurs the lead after just ten minutes with a 20-year strike which fizzed just wide of Ben Foster's right-hand post.

Son's strike apart, neither side were able to create any chance of note until the 37th minute when the Hornets took a surprise lead. A left-wing corner from Jose Holebas was whipped into the box and Cathcart rose highest to eventually bundle the ball home in slightly fortuitous circumstances, courtesy of a ricochet off Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs came out firing at the start of the second period and should have levelled just five minutes in. A Moussa Sissoko cross was met by Fernando Llorente who forced a good stop from Foster, however, the ball rebounded to the Spaniard just three-yards out with the goal gaping but somehow he could only divert the ball over the crossbar with his knee.

Spurs continued to pour men forward and were rewarded in the 80th minute when Son levelled the game up. Llorente held the ball up well and laid it off to the on-rushing Son who had no trouble in smashing the ball past the helpless Foster to set up a grand stand finish at Wembley.





The pressure was building on the Hornets goal and Tottenham edged ahead just three minutes from time. Llorente - who was having a night to forget - headed home a left-wing cross from Danny Rose to send the crowd into raptures.

Tottenham





Key Talking Point





Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham have endured a torrid few weeks. They have been without a number of key players - Harry Kane and Dele Alli due to injury, whilst Son has been on international duty with South Korea. In their absence, Spurs have been dumped out of both domestic cup competitions which ramped up the importance of three points against Watford.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

It was looking like another difficult night for Spurs in front of a sparsely populated Wembley crowd as they trailed with ten minutes remaining. However, Pochettino's side showed all their character to come from behind which has helped to ease the sombre mood surrounding the Spurs camp.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Lloris (5); Aurier (6), Alderweireld (6), Vertonghen (5), Sanchez (6), Rose (7); Sissoko (5), Winks (6), Eriksen (6); Son (8*), Llorente (5).





Substitutes: Moura (6), Trippier (6), Lamela (5).

STAR MAN - Son Heung-min





The only bright spark for Tottenham in the first half. Despite returning from the Asia Cup just a few days, it was Son that looked fresh and chomping at the bit. He was rewarded for his good play by grabbing Spurs' equaliser with a fine finish with just ten minutes to play.

Get in my Son. Spurs are level. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 30, 2019

Spurs are lucky son come back fresh and fit, without him tonight defo a Watford win — Al Sutton (@BigAl_AFC15) January 30, 2019

WORST PLAYER - Fernando Llorente





A little harsh considering he's just bagged Spurs three points in a Premier League fixture, however, for 87 minutes he was extremely disappointing and probably leads the contenders for 'miss of the season' after somehow turning the ball over from three yards.

Troy deeney and Llorente been awful . Tottenham so bad without Kane it’s crazy — Jake griffett (@griffett_jake) January 30, 2019

We literally bought Llorente to miss open goals. That’s it. — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) January 30, 2019

Watford





Key Talking Point





After Javi Gracia rested 11 players last weekend for the FA Cup trip to Newcastle, the pressure was on Watford to put in a good performance against a Spurs side that were bare boned through injuries. During the first half, the Hornets were the better side and created some half decent chances with one resulting in Cathcart's opener.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, Gracia will be so disappointed after it was his side that looked tired in the final 20 minutes. They switched off and were made to pay by conceding two late goals which may have been slightly harsh on their overall performance.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Foster (6), Janmaat (6), Mariappa (5), Cathcart (7*), Holebas (6); Hughes (7), Cleverley (5), Capoue (6), Pereyra (6); Deulofeu (6), Deeney (5)





Substitutes: Success (7), Wilmot (6).

STAR MAN - Craig Cathcart





Cathcart had a really steady evening in the heart of Watford's defence. He netted the opener and made a number of vital blocks to keep Spurs at bay, however he was let down by some lacklustre defending from his team-mates late on.

There’s no debate. Craig Cathcart is my current favourite Watford player. What a man. — Jake (@_JakeHorwood) January 30, 2019

Have my kids Craig Cathcart — James (@jameshewetson_) January 30, 2019

Looking Ahead





Both sides continue their Premier League campaign on Saturday, with Spurs hosting Newcastle in the lunchtime kick-off, whilst Watford travel to the south-coast to take on Chris Hughton's Brighton.