Tottenham will host Watford at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in a return to Premier League play after a pair of domestic cup defeats.

Tottenham was defeated by Chelsea in penalties in the League Cup semifinals before being stunned by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup round of 32, but it resumes action in the league knowing it can pull within two points of Manchester City for second place if it can win. Spurs took a 2–1 win over Fulham in its most recent Premier League match, and the club welcomes Son Heung-min back from international duty following South Korea's exit in the Asian Cup.

Watford enters the match on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and would jump into seventh place in the table with a road win over Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with NBCSports Gold.