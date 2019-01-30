How to Watch Tottenham vs. Watford: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Tottenham vs. Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday, Jan. 30. 

By Emily Caron
January 30, 2019

Tottenham will host Watford at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in a return to Premier League play after a pair of domestic cup defeats.

Tottenham was defeated by Chelsea in penalties in the League Cup semifinals before being stunned by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup round of 32, but it resumes action in the league knowing it can pull within two points of Manchester City for second place if it can win. Spurs took a 2–1 win over Fulham in its most recent Premier League match, and the club welcomes Son Heung-min back from international duty following South Korea's exit in the Asian Cup.

Watford enters the match on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and would jump into seventh place in the table with a road win over Mauricio Pochettino's side. 

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with NBCSports Gold

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message