Victor Wanyama Keen to Bounce Back After Admitting Injury Hell Has Been 'Hardest Time of My Career'

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is looking to bounce back and prove his worth after admitting the last couple of seasons have been the hardest of his career.

The combative Kenyan midfielder has been plagued with injuries, missing the majority of this season after struggling with a knee problem - picked up just a few months after he recovered from a similar issue.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He is ready to return to action now though, and speaking to Tottenham's official website, Wanyama admitted that all he could do was to work hard in training, praising his teammates for helping keep his morale up through the tough times.

“It’s been very tough for me and I just want to try to forget about what has happened because it’s been one of the worst...well...two seasons for me,” Wanyama said.

“I had an injury, tried to come back, then another injury. It’s so annoying. You want to try to come back quicker but there is no short cut. It has been the hardest time of my career to be honest. You start thinking ‘oh no, what is this?’ and that’s when the reality hits you. It’s a difficult moment and you are just burning inside to come back stronger.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The only thing I could do is work extra hard and make sure I'm doing all the right things to get back on the pitch and help the team. Thankfully, I’m with good team-mates and they’ve all helped me and encouraged me to come back stronger. Hopefully I can stay healthy now.”

Wanyama signed for Spurs from Southampton back in July 2016 and has made 79 appearances during his time in north London. Despite making 36 league appearances in his first season, the 27-year-old has then gone on to feature only 22 further times in the Premier League.


Wanyama’s last start for Spurs was at the start of November last year, but he did return as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday.

