West Ham Close to Agreeing Deal for Striker Maxi Gomez But Face Catch Over Immediate Future

West Ham are on the cusp of agreeing a club record deal for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gómez but the Uruguay international will remain with the La Liga side until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been on the Hammers' radar for some time but rumours of a move to the London Stadium have intensified recently after he was touted a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who until last weekend had looked bound for China.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Although Arnautović has since signed a new contract with West Ham, the club are going ahead with their deal for Gómez, with Sky Sports reporting that they are "close to agreeing a deal" for the Uruguayan.

The Irons will snap up Gómez, who is one of the most coveted strikers in La Liga, for slightly less than his £43.3m release clause as they've agreed to let the forward see out the remainder of the season at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos.

Gomez has 14 goal contributions this season (only Messi, Suarez, Griezmann and Ben Yedder have more). He also wins 3.9 aerials/game — FootballOwl (@FootballOwl1) January 30, 2019

Celta have found themselves in a relegation battle this season and The Sun claims this is why they are reluctant to part ways with their main source of goals until the summer, so Miguel Cardoso's side have accepted a deal close to £40m to delay Gómez's departure.

Gómez has spent less than two years in Spain following a £3.6m move from his former team Defensor in Montevideo. The 22-year-old has made 59 appearances for Celta, scoring 27 goals and registering 10 assists.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

His nine-goal haul this season even places Gómez ahead of the likes of Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembélé and Gareth Bale in La Liga's goalscoring charts.