Wolves Close to Signing Atletico Madrid Loanee Jonny in Club-Record £18m Deal

Wolves are reportedly close to agreeing a club-record equalling £18m deal to make Atletico Madrid loanee Jonny Castro's stay at Molineux permanent.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to the season since making his loan move from the Wanda Metropolitano, playing 21 games across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Jonny has also won his first three caps for Spain since making the move to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports News , Wolves are expected to complete the deal before the end of the January transfer window on Thursday, which will see the club equal their club-record spend on Middlesbrough's Adama Traore last summer.

The proposed deal comes on the back of Wolves boss Nuno insisting last week that Jonny was happy with his time at Molineux, but that there was no update on his transfer situation.

He said: "What I can say about Jonny is we are very pleased and happy with him and I think he is also happy to be here.



"He works hard and stays focused knowing that people take care of the other business. Our job is to train and compete.

"Jonny and I only need to be focusing on what's happening on the pitch and our tasks. We are preparing for the game tomorrow; we don't get distracted by anything or anyone."





With the end of the winter window approaching, Nuno stressed that his side needed to avoid the increasing transfer speculation and continue to focus on the matches.

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of Wolves' victory over West Ham on Tuesday night, he added: "You have to work and focus, knowing that what is important is what you do in the training session, what you do during the competition.

"You have to obstruct yourself from what’s going on around you and I think we’ll be able to do it as a group.

“Sticking to our ethic of working hard, improving yourself, while staying focused."