Achraf Hakimi 'Will Return' to Real Madrid Following Stunning Loan Spell With Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of signing defender Achraf Hakimi on a permanent deal have been dashed after the player's agent confirmed that he "will return" to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old initially agreed to a two-year loan deal with the Black and Yellows at the start of the season following his performances at the World Cup, but Dortmund have been so impressed by his quick start in Germany that they're exploring making the move permanent.

TF-Images/GettyImages

But Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camaño has dampened Borussia Dortmund's hopes of signing him permanently, insisting that the full-back will return to his parent club following his loan spell.





"Initially we agreed on a two-year loan deal, but we have to accept that he will return to Real Madrid," Camaño said, quoted by Managing Madrid. "I want to say that he’s extremely thankful to Dortmund because they gave him the opportunity to develop."

Fellow La Liga loanee Paco Alcácer has already made his temporary switch from Barcelona permanent and is currently sitting joint second in the race for the Torjägerkanone (top goalscorer), behind only Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović.

Hakimi has thrived at Borussia Dortmund and is already being touted as one of Europe's most exciting defenders. He started out on the right side of a back four to cover for Łukasz Piszczek but was moved to the left when the Pole returned to fitness.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

He quickly formed an incredible partnership with Jadon Sancho - who has since swapped wings himself - and Hakimi's now established himself as an irreplaceable part of Lucien Favre's first team, both in defence and attack.