Arda Turan Faces 12-and-a-Half Years in Prison as Trail Begins for Assault on Turkish Pop Star

Barcelona loanee Arda Turan is facing between three and 12-and-a-half years in prison as his trial begins for the alleged assault of a Turkish singer, according to reports.

During the incident, which took place in October 2018, Turan, 32, is accused of breaking the nose of singer Berkay Sahin, after a row ensued over the artist's wife, as well as carrying a firearm without a license, shooting a firearm to cause panic, and sexual assault.

Marca report that Turan, who is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir from Barcelona, is facing anything between three and 12-and-a-half years in prison.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The incident occurred in a nightclub, with Sahin - who could face between three months and two years for his part in the incident - alleging the midfielder to have approached his wife, Ozlem Ada, stating: "You're very pretty, if you weren't married I wouldn't let you get away."





The singer then confronted the former Atletico Madrid man, ending up with a broken nose, before leaving with his wife to receive treatment in hospital.

Turan then arrived at the same hospital, in possession of a fireman, before proclaiming for Sahin to 'shoot me if you want' as way of an apology.

VI-Images/GettyImages

After Sahin declined and attempted to move the weapon away, the Turkish midfielder picked up the fireman and shot towards the ground, subsequently causing panic in the hospital.

The Sun meanwhile have reported that extra security measures were put in place near the hearing room ahead of the opening day of the trial, which has now been adjourned until June 19.

Turan has been at Basaksehir since January 2018, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 18 games.

Arda Turan faces 12-and-a-half years in prisonhttps://t.co/mZHDa9BOeT pic.twitter.com/ma1WalbyNh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 30, 2019

The Turkish club have already fined the player €370,000 last October for 'behaviour and attitude not compatible with the club's ethics' but also announced that they would keep him at the club until the sentencing, with his loan deal set to expire in 2020.