Barcelona have announced the €12m signing of 20-year-old Emerson from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, who will officially join the club next summer, after a loan spell with fellow La Liga side Betis.

Due to his promising abilities in both attacking and defence, the right-back has been dubbed the 'new Dani Alves', and has the potential to be a star for Barça for years to come. The starlet has represented Brazil at number of different youth age groups, and is currently starring at the South American U20 Championship in Chile.

Betis have confirmed that the player will join them, stating on their official website: "Real Betis have reached an agreement with Club Atlético Mineiro for the transfer of Emerson De Souza.

"The young Brazilian player will play on the Verdiblanco team until the end of the season. With his arrival, Betis gain speed, power and defensive strength on the right wing."

❗️BREAKING NEWS❗️

Agreement with Atlético Mineiro for Emerson transfer; he'll join FC Barcelona on 1 July 2019.

All the details 👉 https://t.co/qFFBNmEP9n pic.twitter.com/xJJoG9EJnV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2019

The move is likely to work out well for both sides, with Betis getting themselves an exciting young prospect for the remainder of the season, and Barça having the opportunity to watch him in action without risking their own fortunes.

Ernesto Valverde's side currently lead La Liga by five points, having capitalized on Real Madrid's early season implosion.