Barcelona Signs Brazilian Fullback Emerson From Atletico Mineiro for €12M

Barcelona have announced the €12m signing of 20-year-old Emerson from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, who will officially join the club next summer.

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Barcelona have announced the €12m signing of 20-year-old Emerson from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, who will officially join the club next summer, after a loan spell with fellow La Liga side Betis.

Due to his promising abilities in both attacking and defence, the right-back has been dubbed the 'new Dani Alves', and has the potential to be a star for Barça for years to come. The starlet has represented Brazil at number of different youth age groups, and is currently starring at the South American U20 Championship in Chile.

Betis have confirmed that the player will join them, stating on their official website: "Real Betis have reached an agreement with Club Atlético Mineiro for the transfer of Emerson De Souza. 

"The young Brazilian player will play on the Verdiblanco team until the end of the season. With his arrival, Betis gain speed, power and defensive strength on the right wing."

The move is likely to work out well for both sides, with Betis getting themselves an exciting young prospect for the remainder of the season, and Barça having the opportunity to watch him in action without risking their own fortunes.

Ernesto Valverde's side currently lead La Liga by five points, having capitalized on Real Madrid's early season implosion.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message