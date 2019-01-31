Bayern Munich Confirm the Signing of USA U19 International Taylor Booth on 3-and-a-Half Year Deal

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of USA U19 international Taylor Booth, with the midfielder agreeing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Bundesliga side.

Booth, 17, will join Die Roten's U19 side after being signed from the academy of MLS side Real Salt Lake, and will participate in the U23's winter training camp in Dallas, Texas in preparation for the U19's second half of the season.

With the news confirmed via the club's official Twitter account, Booth has spoken about his move to the Bavarian giants, admitting it makes him 'very proud'.

He said: "I'm very happy with this next step in my career. FC Bayern is one of the largest clubs in the world.

"Being here in Munich at the FC Bayern campus and taking the next steps in my development makes me very proud."

Taylor will play for the U19s but is traveling to Dallas with our U23s for the winter training camp and to prepare for the second half of the season. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/elUINIVT4V — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) January 31, 2019

Booth was part of the USA's U17 side that competed in the U17 World Cup in India 2017, and has since progressed to the nation's U19 side, earning his first cap at that age group in September 2018.





Bayern's campus manager Jochen Sauer has also had his say regarding the arrival of the attack-minded midfielder, stating: "We see a lot of potential in Taylor. He is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with him to develop his talent further."

Booth is the latest MLS player to join the Bundesliga side in the January transfer window, with the club already signing Chris Richards from FC Dallas and exciting winger Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps.