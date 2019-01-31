Brighton Announce Signing of Defender Tudor-Cristian Băluță from FC Viitorul Constanța

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of defender Tudor-Cristian Băluță from FC Viitorul Constanța, who joins the south coast side on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old will be loaned back to the Romanian top tier side until the end of the season, before joining up with Chris Hughton's side next summer. Despite his tender years, the youngster already has three caps for Romania's senior side, and featured in the Europa League for his club side earlier in the season.

✍️ Albion have completed the signing of Tudor-Cristian Baluta on a three-and-a-half-year deal.



👊Welcome to the club Tudor!



📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vZUsz0R6Wv — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 31, 2019

The club broke the news on their official website, with the Seagulls' pathway development manager David Weir stating: “We are delighted to welcome Tudor to the club - he is another signing who we’ve identified as being someone we can develop for the future. He’s a versatile player who can play both in central midfield and as part of a defence.





"He has good experience in his country’s top division so far this season. He will spend the rest of this season back at FC Viitorul to continue his development and we will monitor his progress closely between now and the end of the campaign.”