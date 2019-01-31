Cardiff City Officially Confirm Signing of Leandro Bacuna From Reading

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Cardiff City have announced the signing of versatile midfielder Leandro Bacuna, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal after signing from Reading for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old began his career in the Netherlands with Groningen, before being snapped up by Aston Villa in 2013. Famed for his composed passing and accuracy at set-pieces, the Curaçao international helped his side reach the FA Cup Final in 2015, before joining Reading a season after the Villains' relegation to the Championship.

In an interview with the Bluebirdsofficial website, their new signing said: "A few weeks ago, I was made aware of some interest and it has all gone from there. I’m very happy and looking forward to getting started Every game I play I give 100%, and I’ll be fighting hard to help our team. 

"I’ve played against the manager (Neil Warnock) and you can see he always wants to win. He is so passionate. It’s going to be great to work underneath him and hopefully he will push me on as a player.”

As the clock counts down to the 11pm deadline, Cardiff fans will be hopeful of their club concluding some more business before the transfer window closes. 


The Welsh side are still believed to be in the running for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen, with Warnock thought to be targeting a last minute loan move for the Netherlands international

