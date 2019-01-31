Celtic Announce Loan Signing of Borussia Dortmund Defender Jeremy Toljan

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have announced the loan signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan, who joins the side on a permanent basis until the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old hasn't featured in a competitive match for BVB this season, and will be eager to get some regular first team football under his belt with the Glasgow giants. Toljan, a speedy right-back, was capped 18 times at Under-21 level, and was part of Germany's silver medal winning football team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Speaking to the club's official website, the new signing said: "This is an exciting move for me and I’m delighted to be joining a club like Celtic, which has a great reputation throughout Europe.





"I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and working with the manager, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team to be successful in the remainder of this season.”

The former Hoffenheim man will be eligible to play a part in the Hoops' Europa League campaign, and could feature in their much anticipated clashes against La Liga side Valencia next month. While Celtic continue to dominated Scottish football, they've struggled to compete against Europe's elite, and will need to dig deep if they're to overcome their tricky opposition.