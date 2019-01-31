Details Surface of Denis Suárez Loan Deal With Arsenal as Fans Continue to Wait for Announcement

January 31, 2019

Soon-to-be Arsenal midfielder Denis Suárez's loan move from Barcelona to north London will cost the club at least €1m, while the Gunners can also make the deal permanent for €18m at the end of the season.

Suárez will become Arsenal's first new arrival this month when he is eventually announced by the club, although Barcelona prematurely announced on Wednesday that the deal is already done in a post which has since been deleted, likely at Arsenal's behest.

As part of the deal, the 25-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension with Barcelona as the Catalan side want to protect the midfielder's value just in case Arsenal don't make the move permanent.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claim that Suárez's loan deal will cost a minimum of €1m while an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season would see the midfielder cost an additional €18m.

Suárez has previous experience playing under manager Unai Emery following a brief spell at Sevilla and it's been clear from the start of the window that the Spain international will be Arsenal's number one target.

The initial €1m is understood to be the same amount that German outfit RB Leipzig will pay Arsenal to sign teenager Emile Smith Rowe for the remainder of the season. Everton star Ademola Lookman has previously had a spell with the Red Bull-backed club.

Fellow youngster Eddie Nketiah is also believed to be on his way to Germany on Deadline Day where he will join Bayern Munich's neighbours, FC Augsburg.

