Eddie Howe Heaps Praise on 'Superb' Bournemouth Display After Seeing His Side Thrashing Chelsea 4-0

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Eddie Howe was full of praise for his players after Bournemouth comfortably brushed aside top-four hopefuls Chelsea 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

After seeing very little of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, Howe's side scored four goals without reply in the second period through David Brooks, Charlie Daniels and a brace from Joshua King.

The victory meant the Cherries had won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since October, lifting them into the top half of the table, and Howe was unsurprisingly delighted with his team's attacking display following the game.

"We hoped to give the best account of ourselves, and one aspect of our play was very good," said Howe, speaking to Sky Sports after the match.

"Our counter-attacking was superb tonight in both the first half and second half - the first half without any reward, the second we got the goals.

"We rode our luck at times but the way we counter-attacked we were devastating at times, and that's what I'll take away from tonight."

Joshua King,Junior Stanislas,Ryan Fraser

It wasn't just the offensive side of the performance that Howe was eager to credit, also noting Bournemouth's defensive work, as they kept a clean sheet against a Chelsea side that had previously scored 40 goals in 23 top-flight outings.

Howe added: "Brooks did a brilliant job on Jorginho and we managed to frustrate them. It was a brilliant defensive display. So many players throughout the team really excelled in that discipline, so it's been a good night."

