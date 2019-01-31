Everton & West Ham Compete for £35m-Rated Chelsea Outcast Michy Batshuayi in Late Deal

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Chelsea are reported to be in talks with Everton over a permanent move for striker Michy Batshuayi, but will only consider his sale if the Toffees come up with a fee in the region of £35m.

Having signed from Marseille in 2016, the Belgium international has fallen firmly out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and while a fruitful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund at the tail end of last season was tipped to revive his Blues career, he has since scored just three times in 23 appearances in a dismal spell at Valencia.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

That being the case, Maurizio Sarri's side are thought to be considering his permanent sale this month, but are looking to recoup all of the £35m they paid to sign him two-and-a-half years ago, with Marco Silva's Everton in talks over a deal, according to The Guardian

The feeling is that they are confident over arriving at a deal for the 25-year-old before Thursday night's transfer deadline. Although, the funds could hinge on Idrissa Gueye's on-again-off-again switch to PSG.

There is no possibility for an initial loan deal to Merseyside, with Everton having already loaned in Kurt Zouma from Chelsea in the summer, but if no permanent deal can be reached, Sky Sports say a loan to West Ham could be on the cards, with the Hammers considering a move after Marko Arnautovic's injury on Tuesday.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Although Batshuayi's record this season suggests he is no longer the high-profile marksman he was once touted to be, he has managed 19 goals in 53 appearances for Chelsea despite being frequently in and out of the team, so could easily prove to be an asset in either side's pursuit of European football if given regular game-time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message