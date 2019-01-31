Everton & West Ham Compete for £35m-Rated Chelsea Outcast Michy Batshuayi in Late Deal

Chelsea are reported to be in talks with Everton over a permanent move for striker Michy Batshuayi, but will only consider his sale if the Toffees come up with a fee in the region of £35m.

Having signed from Marseille in 2016, the Belgium international has fallen firmly out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and while a fruitful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund at the tail end of last season was tipped to revive his Blues career, he has since scored just three times in 23 appearances in a dismal spell at Valencia.

That being the case, Maurizio Sarri's side are thought to be considering his permanent sale this month, but are looking to recoup all of the £35m they paid to sign him two-and-a-half years ago, with Marco Silva's Everton in talks over a deal, according to The Guardian.

The feeling is that they are confident over arriving at a deal for the 25-year-old before Thursday night's transfer deadline. Although, the funds could hinge on Idrissa Gueye's on-again-off-again switch to PSG.

There is no possibility for an initial loan deal to Merseyside, with Everton having already loaned in Kurt Zouma from Chelsea in the summer, but if no permanent deal can be reached, Sky Sports say a loan to West Ham could be on the cards, with the Hammers considering a move after Marko Arnautovic's injury on Tuesday.

Although Batshuayi's record this season suggests he is no longer the high-profile marksman he was once touted to be, he has managed 19 goals in 53 appearances for Chelsea despite being frequently in and out of the team, so could easily prove to be an asset in either side's pursuit of European football if given regular game-time.