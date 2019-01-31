Ex-Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Dismisses Talk of Swift Return to Management Amid Links to Major Clubs

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dismissed rumours linking him with an imminent return to management, with the likes of Inter, AC Milan and Real Madrid all mentioned as possible destinations.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, ending a two-season spell in England where he won both the Premier League and the FA Cup with the west London side. The Italian has also had substantial success in his homeland, winning three consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to Goal, Conte was spotted in the crowd during Atalanta's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Juventus on Wednesday evening, prompting speculation he was gearing up for a return to management after his brief sojourn away from the game.

However, when questioned by reporters about his plans, the former Chelsea coach said: "I miss the pitch, but I decided to take the rest of this year off and I'm looking forward to a new destination, which of course we do not know. I came from London to Milan to watch the Juventus match, but I have not received any offers from Italy.”

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Inter were previously reported to have made contact with Conte over the possibility of taking over from Luciano Spalletti, who has been unable to turn his side into title challengers this season. With AC Milan also struggling, and Real Madrid in a time of real transition, the charismatic coach could have a number of alluring options to mull over in the coming months.

