Fernando Llorente Keen to Sign New Spurs Contract After Recent Run in First Team

Fernando Llorente wants to sign a new contract at Tottenham and is determined to use his current run in the team to prove that he is worthy of an extended stay.

Llorente has started Spurs' last four games in the absence of the injured Harry Kane, scoring against Chelsea in the EFL Cup and Watford in the Premier League.

Having also bagged a hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup earlier this month, Llorente is hopeful that Mauricio Pochettino will recognise his importance as a squad player.

➕3️⃣😃🙌🏻 Tough game with a very important final win! Thanks to all the fans for your support 👏🏻 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/k28uFZGkhi — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) January 30, 2019

TalkSPORT claims that clubs from China and Turkey, including Super Lig champions Galatasaray, are interested in signing Llorente, but the 33-year-old believes that he still has the quality to play in the Premier League.

His contract expires at the end of the season so he is free to discuss a move elsewhere if Tottenham make it clear that they have no interest in offering fresh terms.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's attempts to get Vincent Janssen off the payroll this month are set to be unsuccessful after a proposed loan move to Schalke fell through, Football London reports.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Betis had also declared their interest in the Dutchman, but decided not to make an offer as they turned their attentions to West Ham's Lucas Perez and Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi instead.

Janssen, who spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, hasn't featured in any of Pochettino's matchday squads this season and has no future at the club, but it looks like he will remain a Tottenham player until next summer at least.

Janssen was a £17m signing from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, but he only scored twice in 28 Premier League appearances.