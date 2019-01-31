Fulham Announce Loan Signing of Midfielder Håvard Nordtveit From 1899 Hoffenheim

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Fulham have announced the signing of 1899 Hoffenheim midfielder Håvard Nordtveit, who joins the side on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old isn't a stranger to the Premier League, having once been on the books at Arsenal, and having spent a season with West Ham United back in 2016. The versatile player capable of playing either in defensive midfield or as a centre-back, which should be a real boon for Cottagers boss Claudio Ranieri as he looks to shore up his side's notoriously leaky backline.

Speaking to the club's official website, Nordtveit said: "I’m really happy to have the opportunity to come back to the Premier League and hopefully help Fulham to a safe place. 


"That would be a something I'd would put high on my list in my career. The situation Fulham is in now is more or less the same that Borussia Mönchengladbach was in when I joined them from Arsenal.


"They were down the bottom of the table, a much worse situation, eight points off a safe place, and we made it. It’s a feeling that I want again because it’s a feeling you can’t get anywhere else, just on a football pitch.


"I haven’t spoken to Brede [Hangeland] about coming here but he is a good friend of mine. Of course, nothing would make me more happy than if I could fill half of his boots. He had a great career here. That’s a guy to look up to. Hopefully, I can make some good moments, like he did in a Fulham shirt.”

Fulham currently lie 19th in the Premier League table, six points away from safety. Scoring goals certainly hasn't been a problem for the Cottagers - they've scored just five less than seventh place Wolves - but their defensive issues continue to blight their season. 

With the rock solid presence of Nordtveit now in the team, fans of the Lilywhites will be hopeful of a few more clean sheets.

