Girona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa Del Rey

How to watch Girona play Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 31.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 31, 2019

Girona hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 31. Kickoff from Estadi Montilivi is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid won the first leg, 4–2, with Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema scoring twice late in a three-minute span to open up the aggregate lead. Girona does have two away goals in its back pocket, thanks to an early strike from Anthony Lozano and a penalty kick from Alex Granell.

The winner will advance to the semifinals, joining Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message