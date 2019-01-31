Ivan Rakitic Provides Update on Barcelona Future Amid Recent Chelsea & Man Utd Links

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has insisted he is 'happy' at the club following recent reports linking him with a possible move to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rakitic, 30, has been at the Nou Camp since 2014 following his move from La Liga rivals Sevilla for an estimated £16.2m, although with his contract set to expire in 2021, the Croatian international his been linked with a possible departure.

Speaking after Barca's 6-1 win in their Copa del Rey quarter-final second-leg against his former club however, a game that Rakitic scored in to help secure a 6-3 aggregate win, the midfielder sees his future in Spain rather than moving to the Premier League.

3 - Iván Rakitic has scored three goals against Sevilla in all competitions, the most against an opponent for @FCBarcelona alongside Celta & Granada. Montano pic.twitter.com/3m6fyMqmzt — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 30, 2019

"Since I've been here I do not know how many times I've left and I'm back.





"I'm more than happy here and my intention is to be here longer. I gave the president a little nudge to see if he would wake up with my renewal."





Rakitic has been a key performer for the Catalan side since joining the club, making 245 appearances for Barca, scoring 33 goals and providing 33 assists, and has gone on to win three La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey's and the Champions League, with the midfielder recording the treble in his first season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Barcelona remain on course for the treble this season after securing their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, while the club top of La Liga with a five-point lead, and have a Champions Legaue last 16 tie against Olympique Lyonnais in the near future.