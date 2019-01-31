Javi Gracia Admits 'Disappointment' After Watford Throw Away Lead Against Tottenham

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Watford boss Javi Gracia has admitted he is 'very disappointed' after his side conceded two late goals during their 2-1 defeat against Tottenham. 

The Hornets took a first half lead through centre-back Craig Cathcart after he forced the ball over the line following a Jose Holebas corner. Gracia's side were heading towards three points but were pegged back by a Son Heung-min strike after 80 minutes, only for a Fernando Llorente header to complete the turnaround with three minutes to play.

Gracia admitted in his post-match press conference (via BBC Sport) that he was 'very disappointed' after witnessing the late turnaround, although he took solace from a feeling of disappointment, when playing away at a so called 'big six' side: 


"We are disappointed after going ahead, then conceding two goals in the last ten minutes. I think we have missed a very good chance to get points today. It's a good sign of our demands with ourselves, it's a good sign that we are very disappointed."


The Spaniard went on to claim that missed chances cost his side the three points, in particular one opportunity which fell to Isaac Success just one minute prior to Llorente's winner:

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"In the last minutes, they changed their shape and put on more offensive players, it's normal. But in that moment we had three good chances and if we don't score one, it's not possible to pick up points here." 

Watford have slipped to ninth in the Premier League following the midweek results, but they remain just two points off seventh placed Wolves and can close the gap when they make the trip to Brighton on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message