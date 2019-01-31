Leeds Continue to Battle for Swansea City's Daniel James as Bielsa Hands Over Hopeful £5m Offer

As the January transfer window comes to an end, things are seemingly heating up between Swansea City and Leeds United over 21-year-old winger Daniel James.

The latest updates coming out of Elland Road suggest that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has sent a £5m offer, hoping to entice Swansea manager Graham Potter into a deal that suits both sides.

Nevertheless, rumours have it that Swansea have received no such offer for the 21-year-old, with Potter feeling disappointed about the potential move, hoping that James decides to stay with the Swans.





Potter said, as quoted by WalesOnline: "We want to help him improve and reach his potential. He's an exciting player that we've helped develop. His potential is big.

"He's got 18 months left on his contract. Of course there's speculation, but I think it takes a lot of money to take him away from us because we want to keep him and carry on building a team."

This suggestion by Potter who would like to see a healthy transfer fee on the offer puts the pressure back on Leeds as they aspire to sign the winger before deadline day concludes.

However, The Welsh international recently stated that he was happy to stay in south Wales, commenting: "I’m enjoying my football at the moment, but to me it’s all just rumours. I see it on the internet all the time and everyone is asking me.

"Whenever anyone asks me, I just laugh. I haven’t heard anything, but I’m just concentrating on here.”