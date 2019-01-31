Newcastle Sign Antonio Barreca From Monaco on Loan Deal With Option to Buy

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Antonio Barreca from Ligue 1 side Monaco on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

There is an option included in the loan agreement to make it a permanent transfer for a fee believed to be around £8m, should Barreca impress manager Rafa Benitez in his short stint at the club. 

Barreca, 23, becomes Newcastle's first signing of the transfer window, with the arrival of Miguel Almiron expected later on deadline day.

Former Italy Under-21 international Barreca joined Monaco after impressing at Serie A side Torino last summer, but has struggled to get regular playing time with Les Monégasques. He has featured in just nine matches in all competitions, though he has provided two assists in that time.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

In quotes on the club's website, manager Rafa Benitez said: "The left-back/left-wing-back position is one we've been looking to strengthen for a while and he's an Italy Under-21 international who we know has quality, good delivery and is good going forward.


"He has the attributes, he has the quality and he has the characteristics that we look for. Now we must see how quickly he can adapt, but we will try to help him and if he can give us more competition in this area, and more quality in the final third with his deliveries, the only thing I can see is a positive."

It's unclear how much playing time the youngster will get in Newcastle's push to avoid relegation, but his arrival will help beef up a dangerously thin squad that is currently dealing with the injury bug. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message