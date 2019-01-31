Norwich City Confirm the Signing of Left-Back Philip Heise on Deal Until 2022

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Dynamo Dresden left-back Philip Heise on a deal until 2022, subject to international clearance.

Heise, 27, has made 16 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga side this season, scoring once and providing four assists, although is now set to end his two-year stay at Dynamo Dresden with the move to Carrow Road.

Norwich confirmed the news via their official Twitter account, with Heise speaking of his delight of now plying his trade in England.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I’m very happy to be here. It’s the next step for me and my family.

"It’s very good for me to meet all my teammates and get started now. The football in England is a very high standard and I am excited to come here and learn about English football.

"I already know Christoph Zimmermann from the German league, but I am excited to meet my other teammates. I know Christoph from the Academy at Borussia Monchengladbach nine years ago, so I am happy to see him again."

Norwich are currently second in the Sky Bet Championship, three points behind current leaders Leeds United, and manager Daniel Farke, has spoken of his pleasure of signing a player with the experience of Heise earlier than originally planned to aid their promotion push.

He said: "We are all really happy to have Philip here.

"It’s a bit of a surprise for us that we are able to have this transfer right now because we actually planned to bring him in for the summer, but we had the option to bring him in now and with the long-term injuries of Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson we got the feeling it would be good to strengthen the squad a bit."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"To have a specialist on the left full-back position is another good option for us and he can play on the left wing as well and play as a wing-back. He is a good guy with lots of experience and we are pleased to have him."