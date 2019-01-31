Paul Pogba Shared a Photo With Mohamed Salah & Social Media Lost it

Football fans were left amazed when a photo emerged of Paul Pogba with his arm around Liverpool's Mohamed Salah...on transfer deadline day of all days.

The Old Trafford star cuddled the Liverpool forward and pointed at him in a selfie for his 32.6m Instagram followers along with his 6m on Twitter, writing alongside the image: "Plotting with the King of Egypt."

The photo quickly sent social media into meltdown.

There weren't many jumping to conclusions that one of the two could be switching clubs on the final day of January, but Manchester United and Liverpool fans piled in with their comments.





A number of cheeky digs were pointed towards the Premier League current top scorer - who has been at the centre of a number of diving controversies of late - from United fans.

Be careful he might go down with that much contact — kieran (@KieranMufc5) January 31, 2019

BREAKING NEWS! SALAH OUT FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON WITH CONTACT TO THE SHOULDER FROM PAUL POGBA! — Ollie (@ollie_25) January 31, 2019

Watch your hand on his shoulder mate. His legs usually give way. — Matt (@Matt_Dunn7) January 31, 2019

But Liverpool fans were quick to point out the World Cup winner was recognising who is the King of Egypt, and went on to defend their star striker.

Paul knows 👑 — Daniel Chalmers (@charmo84) January 31, 2019

Pogba dived the other day ffs — KingNothing1982 (@DeathMagnetic82) January 31, 2019

Salah getting pics with his fans. What a gent. If you work hard enough, maybe you'll play for a team like Liverpool one day. — Andy (@andytt87) January 31, 2019

Some fans seemed angered by two high-profile players representing rival teams are socialising outside of the game, though...

Incoming the 40+ year old dinosaurs saying “this is a disgrace, wouldn’t have happened in my day, typical modern day footballers” they can be friends if they want to no matter who they player for👍 — martial szn (@martial_szn11) January 31, 2019

There was a time when a United player would never be pictured with one from them. Football has moved on... — Amarpreet Singh (@Amarpreet_87) January 31, 2019

However, many were quick to jump to the defence of both players for the shot snapped for an Adidas promotion shoot.