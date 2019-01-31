Paul Pogba Shared a Photo With Mohamed Salah & Social Media Lost it

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Football fans were left amazed when a photo emerged of Paul Pogba with his arm around Liverpool's Mohamed Salah...on transfer deadline day of all days.

The Old Trafford star cuddled the Liverpool forward and pointed at him in a selfie for his 32.6m Instagram followers along with his 6m on Twitter, writing alongside the image: "Plotting with the King of Egypt."

The photo quickly sent social media into meltdown.

There weren't many jumping to conclusions that one of the two could be switching clubs on the final day of January, but Manchester United and Liverpool fans piled in with their comments. 


A number of cheeky digs were pointed towards the Premier League current top scorer - who has been at the centre of a number of diving controversies of late - from United fans.

But Liverpool fans were quick to point out the World Cup winner was recognising who is the King of Egypt, and went on to defend their star striker.

Some fans seemed angered by two high-profile players representing rival teams are socialising outside of the game, though...

However, many were quick to jump to the defence of both players for the shot snapped for an Adidas promotion shoot. 

