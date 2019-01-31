Video: Neymar's Unimpressed Response to Reporters Asking About Barcelona Return

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

It seems as if Neymar has no time for speculation about his future while on the road to recovery from injury, as video footage has emerged of the Brazilian telling a reporter not to 'break his balls'. 

The 26-year-old was in the city of his former club for treatment to a metatarsal injury that will see him miss around ten weeks of action, but reporters in Spain took the opportunity to speculate about a potential return to Barça, with one asking if that is why he was there. 

His response to the enquiry was understandably less than accommodating as he limped by on crutches, answering "me toca los cojo" - roughly translating to "don't break my balls."

While it's highly unlikely to quell any future speculation about a return to the Barça, who he left for PSG two years ago, but it certainly seems as if it's far from the most pressing issue on his mind as he recovers from his latest injury setback.

Since recovering from a similar injury that kept him out from February through to May, very nearly jeopardising his World Cup in the process, he has scored 20 goals in 23 appearances, and his career was very much back on track, so you can understand his frustrations at another significant absence. 

Although Ligue 1 is all but wrapped up for the French champions, the injury means he will sit out both legs of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester United, serving as a huge boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's chances of progression. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He's also all-but certain to sit out any potential quarter-final for PSG, with early-to-mid April looking likely for a return assuming there are no further complications. 

      Modal message