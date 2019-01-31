West Ham Considering Move for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud Amid Marko Arnautovic Injury Concerns

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

West Ham are reported to be considering another move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, after forward Marko Arnautovic suffered what looked to be a bad injury during Tuesday night's 3-0 defeat to Wolves. 

The Austrian put weeks of transfer speculation linking him with a move to China to bed last week when he put pen to paper on a new deal with the Irons, but it seems as though Manuel Pellegrini's side may have found themselves chasing a deadline day replacement nonetheless, after he landed awkwardly on his right leg in the second half in West Ham's loss to Wolves.

He was immediately substituted and is said to have left the ground in crutches, and the Mirror say that the feeling at the London Stadium is that the injury is worrying enough that they will revive their interest in the 32-year-old Chelsea striker.

Having attempted to sign him from Arsenal last January, the target-man decided on Stamford Bridge instead, but the claim is that the Hammers could make a fresh offer to pry him away from another of their London rivals on deadline day.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He is currently some way from being first-choice at the Blues, and although he was substituted on for new signing Gonzalo Higuain on Wednesday night, he could not influence the game as Maurizio Sarri's side lost to Bournemouth.

He'd likely see a bit more game-time at West Ham, but it remains to be seen if that is his priority at this stage in his career, or if Chelsea will even accept any potential last-gasp offer

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Giroud interest is not thought to have derailed their widely reported pursuit of Celta Vigo marksman Maxi Gomez, though incidentally the feeling is now that they may now wait until the summer to get that one over the line.

