West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford has completed his loan move to FC Augsburg, which will last until the end of the season.

Oxford spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, making eight first-team appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

But, despite how highly he is rated in east London, he is yet to make an outing for the West Ham's first team this season, with his only showings coming in the EFL Trophy.

The club confirmed the move to Augsburg on their official website, declaring: "Reece Oxford has signed a loan deal with Bundesliga side FC Augsburg for the rest of the 2018/19 season. The 20-year-old defender returns to Germany for his second spell in the Bundesliga, having featured eight times for Borussia Monchengladbach last term."

Augsburg are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, and will be looking for a strong second half of the campaign to improve on their 12th placed finish from last season.

They ended the statement by proclaiming: "West Ham United wishes Reece all the best for his loan spell with Augsburg."

Oxford rose to prominence when he became the club's youngest ever player in a Europa League clash against Andorran club FC Lusitans in July 2015. And his Premier League debut at the start of ensuing campaign was even more impressive, as he sparkled in a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

However, his progress has not been as easy since, as he's played just 15 more times for the Hammers in the intervening years.