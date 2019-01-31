Wolves Sign Full Back Jonny From Atletico Madrid on Permanent Deal Until 2023

Wolves have confirmed the permanent signing of 24-year-old wing-back Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid, after an impressive half-season on loan.

The Spain international defender has been a central part of Wolves' success in their first season in the Premier League under Nuno Santo, as they sit seventh after 23 matches, and they have moved to tie him down on a permanent basis as a result.

He has signed until 2023, and although the fee is undisclosed as yet, it's expected to be upwards of the £10.8m Atletico paid to sign him from Celta Vigo in the summer, before immediately loaning him to Wolves.

"The Spaniard has agreed a permanent deal at Molineux until 2023, having spent the first half to season on loan from Atletico Madrid," Wolves said in a statement.

"Jonny has made a massive impact since arriving in the summer, appearing 22 times in gold and black, predominantly in the left wing-back position."

Chants of 'sign him up' rung around Molineux when Wolves ran out 3-0 winners against West Ham on Tuesday night, and supporters have had their wish granted after the latest in what is becoming a long line of impressive results.

Having only been promoted from the Championship last season, Santo's side have already enjoyed an FA Cup victory against Premier League leaders Liverpool, as well as a league win over Chelsea earlier in the season.