Agent Email Reveals How Cardiff Convinced Emiliano Sala to Sign for the Club

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Emails from football agent Willie McKay have revealed how Cardiff City managed to persuade Nantes striker Emiliano Sala to sign for the club.

After agreeing a £15m move to join the Bluebirds in January, a plane carrying Sala disappeared on the way to Cardiff. No trace of Sala or pilot Dave Ibbotson have been found, and searches for the missing aircraft have been underway since the plane's disappearance.

Matthew Horwood/GettyImages

Agent Willie McKay was involved in negotiating the deal and, according to emails obtained by L'Equipe, McKay was incredibly influential in convincing Sala to agree to join Cardiff.

In an email from McKay to Sala, McKay said: "[Cardiff] will pay you around £50,000-per-week, plus bonuses, on a contract of four to five years. And whoever accompanies you, whether it is your agent or your mother, who, according to English law, can represent you, could claim around £1m from the deal.

"It is said that you did not want to go to Cardiff. It is probably our fault because we have said in the media that other clubs like West HamEverton, etc were interested in order to create an interest around you.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

"We make transfers! More than 600 until today, from Didier Drogba, to [Nicolas] Anelka, [Dimitri] Payet, [Jean Michael] Seri, [André-Frank Zambo] Anguissa. Let us introduce you to the way we operate and how we came to this Cardiff City saga. 

"We work for clubs in France, and for players who want to be transferred to England. As far as you are concerned, we have talked to all the clubs, including Manchester, ChelseaLiverpool. We think you could end up in such clubs.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"We approached Nantes, as we do with many players in other clubs, to obtain the mandate of sale. We are not preventing you from working with another agent, but most players are very satisfied with our mediation. We do not say 'we are like a father to a son to our players'. No, if you had not been a footballer, these people would not be interested in you. 

"In the end they are only interested in the money. What we all want a lot of, of course. That's why we like to work with just the clubs. No sentiment, we're just doing business. My experience says: if you do not go for the Premier League now, you will regret it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message