Agent Reveals Why Arsenal & Milan Missed Out on Yannick Carrasco in January

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Yannick Carrasco's agent has revealed the player's current club took him off the market before the transfer deadline, scuppering Arsenal and Milan's chances of signing the Belgian.

The Gunners fans already saw a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku break down on Thursday afternoon, hours before the closure of the window, and an attempt to bring in Ivan Perišić (also on loan) from Inter also failed.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia, the Carrasco's agent said before the deadline: “It’s very unlikely he’ll move, as Dalian Yifang (his club) have formally taken him off the market."

He did however offer hope to fans that he could move when the window reopens: "His name could be back in the headlines over the summer. In truth, the negotiations never really started. There were some shows of interest from Italy, but we never went beyond that.”


The good news for Arsenal is that they have at least secured the signing of Denis Suárez from Barcelona, who have loaned the player on a temporary contract until the summer. 

The deal is complex, and allows the Gunners to pay a £2m reserve for the player at any time during his spell at the club, before negotiating a fee to make the deal permanent in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message