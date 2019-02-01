Bayern Chairman Hints at Keenness to Make James Rodriguez's Loan Move Permanent This Summer

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has described loanee James Rodriguez as a 'great player' who has the 'best left foot in the Bundesliga'.

The Colombian playmaker has featured only sporadically for the Bavarian giants this season, and was linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Despite Rodriguez's struggles to find regular first-team football at the Allianz Arena this season, Rummenigge insisted he remains a big fan of the on-loan Real Madrid star's qualities.

He said (as quoted by AS): "Generally, I think that he's a great player. Maybe he has the best left foot in the Bundesliga.

"He showed this especially during the second half of the last season under Jupp Heynckes. We all want to see James regularly on the pitch, but the coach has to decide this. I like this player a lot. 

"Everyone in the club know his qualities. At the end of the day you have to decide which is the best decision for him and the club. I'm a really big fan of him."


Since returning from a knee injury in January, James has featured twice off the bench for Niko Kovac's side, but his long-term future remains up in the air.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

The 27-year-old's two-year loan deal includes an option for Bayern to buy the midfielder at the end of the agreement, but it remains unclear whether the Bundesliga side will exercise that option.

