Jurgen Klopp Hits Out at Kyle Walker After Now-Deleted Meme Mocking Liverpool Draw

Jurgen Klopp has criticised Manchester City star Kyle Walker for mocking Liverpool's draw with Leicester on Twitter.

The Reds had the opportunity to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Claude Puel's side, with Harry Maguire scoring the equaliser.



In the since deleted tweet, Walker posted a meme of England teammate Maguire from last summer's World Cup along with the caption: "So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points ahead...".

After being told of the City defender's social media post, Liverpool boss Klopp admitted his surprise at Walker appearing to mock his fellow professionals' disappointment.

Klopp said of Walker's tweet (as quoted by The Guardian ): "I cannot help that. I’m not sure what that says about us, it says a bit more about the other person.

"I never celebrated another team dropping points or losing a game. For me that’s not allowed. I never ask anybody to clear one side of the pitch and leave the other in the mud.

“It’s sport, you have to do your own thing and try to show your best performance. I don’t understand it. For supporters it’s a bit different. For people involved I don’t understand it. But how can I criticise if I don’t understand it?”.

Klopp's reference to the pitch regarded criticism levelled at the Anfield side's groundsmen for seemingly only clearing snow at half-time from the end Liverpool were going to attack in the second-half.



The Reds manager added: "The situation was like everybody saw, When we were warming up it started snowing, but the pitch was completely OK. Then we went in, and when we came out it was like full of hail or wet snow.

"The pitch was difficult. The first half we had 80% of the ball so only one team suffered and it was us. It was clear that our ground staff tried to clear it but they didn’t have enough man power. They realised how difficult it was when they started doing it, not before. There was no plan, nobody told them, I can swear, to clear only our side or our box.

“I hear people say it’s unsporting but it’s an advantage for them [Leicester] too. If their box is clear then it’s better to defend. It’s no coincidence that in the first half we scored a goal in a box that was full of snow. That’s how it is, we cannot change it."

