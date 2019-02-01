Luis Suarez Discusses Potential Barcelona Return for 'Difference Maker' Neymar

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has admitted that he can see Neymar making a potential return to the Camp Nou, and earmarked Ousmane Dembele to become 'one of the best in the world'.

Despite seeing former teammate Neymar leave the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, Suarez claimed that he could see the Brazilian superstar making his way back to the Catalan giants.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Speaking to Spanish publication Sport , he said: "In football, I always say that you never know what could happen. Right now he's enjoying life in Paris a lot. His objectives are clear. But obviously, as a teammate, friend or a fan of football you want the best at your side. But this is hypothetical and you never know.





"He's a player that makes a difference. But you also need to remember that it was a complicated decision he made when he decided to leave. Just as it would be if he decided to return."





With 21-year-old Ousmane Dembele being groomed as Neymar's successor at the club, Suarez admitted that he has taken a hands-on approach in helping the Frenchman develop not just as a player, but as a person too, and predicted the former Borussia Dortmund star to become 'one of the best in the world'.



David Ramos/GettyImages

Suarez added: "He's young and had a lot of people tell him: you're going to be a superstar and everything will be great. But the reality is there's still so much to learn. That happened to me too. I had to live in that moment and what I have to do is support Ousmane.





"He's got a lot of players in the dressing room he can learn professionalism from. No one can teach Ousmane how to kick a ball because he already knows that. But another thing is how you work/train.





"He needs his routines to keep getting better. Obviously he's a player that is only getting started but I think he's going to be one of the best in the world."

No player scored more goals than @LuisSuarez9 (4) in January and with a WhoScored rating of 8.26, the @FCBarcelona striker is our La Liga player of the month



For more player stats -- https://t.co/NN9oBLkxEM pic.twitter.com/QnYuneWF4E — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 1, 2019

Having turned 32 in the final week of January this year, the former Liverpool star also admitted that he would like to finish his career at Barcelona .

Suarez revealed: "It's the desire of any player, to retire at the best club in the world would be the greatest thing. But knowing the difficulty of that happening because so many haven't done that."