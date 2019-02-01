Manuel Pellegrini Confirms Samir Nasri Is Among Extensive List of Absentees for Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has spoken about the extensive list of injuries facing his side ahead of Liverpool's visit on Monday night, confirming that midfielder Samir Nasri will miss out, while providing updates on a number of other potential absentees. 

The Irons currently have six long-term absentees going into the match, with Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid, Fabian Balbuena, Manuel Lanzini and Carlos Sanchez all definitely missing out, while the talismanic Marko Arnautovic and a number of others are in doubt. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“We are not sure of Arnautovic’s availability,” Pellegrini said, via the West Ham website.

“We need to see how the pain is in his foot, but we are just on Friday and we have 72 hours more if he will be able or not.

“It's more of a question for the doctor. I will see on Saturday, talk with the player, see if he can kick the ball, so I think there are lot of things that within hours can change 100 per cent.

“Fabianski, I think he will be OK. He didn’t work 100 per cent normally on Friday, but I think he will not have any problems on Saturday.

“Aaron Cresswell is improving. We need to test him on Saturday to see if he will be able to play and Samir Nasri needs one week more.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The injury crisis facing the club has resulted in an immediate downturn in form, with damaging Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves sandwiching a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of AFC Wimbledon.

Pellegrini however remains upbeat about West Ham's chances of overcoming the league leaders even with the situation at hand, adding via football.london:  "I think we can beat Liverpool of course.  

"Every team can beat any team in the Premier League. We need to play with high pace like we have done in home games against big teams.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"Our last three performances away have not been so good, now we have the option to recover our performance at home against the team who is leading the table, we will do all we can to win it.

"We must improve, lift ourselves if we want to be a competitive team. I hope we improve as soon as we can."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message