Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid travel to Real Betis on Sunday afternoon in La Liga. The Colchoneros come into the game in good form, having not lost a game since October – although a Copa del Rey exit on away goals did expose a few cracks in the Madrid side's armour.

Betis meanwhile come into this fixture hoping to return to winning ways in La Liga after they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao last weekend. Atletico will be wary of the need to maintain their discipline, as Betis' last two games have seen their opponents finish with ten men.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's clash.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 3rd February What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Estadio Benito Villamarin TV Channel/ Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee David Medie Jimenez

Team News





Alvaro Morata is in line to make his first appearance for Atletico since

completing a loan move from Chelsea on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata signs 18-month loan deal with Atletico Madrid. #SSN pic.twitter.com/NROdXhICd2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 28, 2019

Morata's signing will give Diego Simeone a much-needed option in attack, as Diego Costa has been sidelined by a foot injury since December.





Simeone will be without defensive lynchpin Diego Godin after he picked up an injury against Getafe, while Filipe Luis, Stefan Savic, Vitolo and Koke all remain sidelined.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Cristian Tello is a doubt for Betis after he suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Bilbao, whilst Junior Firpo is the only other absentee for the Verdiblancos.

Predicted Lineups





Real Betis Lopez; Mandi, Sidnei, Feddal; Barragan, Guardado, Guerrero, Sergio Canales, Lo Celso; Lainez, Morón. Atletico Madrid Oblak; Arias, Gimenez, T. Hernandez, Juanfran; Lemar, R. Hernandez, Thomas, Saul; Griezmann, Morata.

Head to Head Record





The two sides have played each other 22 times in La Liga, Atletico Madrid winning 13 games to Real Betis' four, with the remaining five ending in draws.

Atletico edged the reverse fixture in October with a 1-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitana. Indeed, Betis have not beaten Simeone's men in 12 previous attempts, a winless run that stretches back to November 2011.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As a result of Betis' barren run against the Rojiblancos, Atletico should fancy their chances of securing all three points.

Recent Form





Atletico Madrid will be confident of extending their 19-match unbeaten run that has not seen them lose a game in all competitions since they were hammered 4-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on October 24.

💪👏



Simeone was a happy man after Atletico Madrid extended their unbeaten run in #LaLiga to 18 matches.#Atleti pic.twitter.com/IZLnuh6aB8 — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) January 27, 2019

The men from the Spanish capital have only been defeated once in 21 La Liga games so far this season, and have won their last four league matches.

Real Betis will be boosted after qualifying for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey having overcome Espanyol in extra time on Wednesday night. They will be looking to achieve back-to-back victories for the first time since November as they aim to close the gap to fourth-placed Sevilla.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches.

Real Betis Atletico Madrid Real Betis 3-1 Espanyol (30/01) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe (26/01) Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Betis (27/01) Huesca 0-3 Atletico Madrid (19/01) Espanyol 1-1 Real Betis (24/01) Atletico Madrid 3-3 Girona (16/01) Real Betis 3-2 Girona (20/01) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Levante (13/01) Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis (17/01) Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid (09/01)

Prediction





Given Real Betis' rotten run of results in this fixture, it should be a comfortable win for Atletico Madrid. To make things even more worrying for Betis, Atletico have kept three clean sheets in their last four fixtures.

Despite the visitors being only five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, they have drawn eight matches this season, which may give Betis a glimmer of hope heading into Sunday's encounter.

Prediction: Real Betis 0-2 Atletico Madrid